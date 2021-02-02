The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 19-25. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Jan. 19, 2021, 1:19 a.m.
• Fraud, 1900 Block Villa Creek Circle, Jan. 21, 2021, 7:45 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Lawn Lake Trail, Jan. 21, 2021, 9:35 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 21, 2021, 1:29 p.m.
• Robbery, 1000 Block Milano Point, Jan. 22, 2021, 7:21 a.m.
• Drugs, 1400 Block Lookout Springs Drive, Jan. 22, 2021, 6:27 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Jan. 22, 2021, 10:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Castle Hills Place, Jan. 23, 2021, 1:02 p.m.
• Death, 1100 Block Old North Gate Road, Jan. 24, 2021, 10:02 p.m.
• Burglary, 900 Block Stout Road, Jan. 25, 2021, 3:19 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 20-26. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, Jan. 20, 9:28 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Pkwy, Jan. 20, 5:01 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 1200 block W. Baptist Rd, Jan. 20, 6:54 p.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Mountain Lake Drive, Jan. 21, 11:22 a.m.
• Abandoned Vehicle, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, Jan. 21, 3:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 50 block Colorado 105, Jan. 23, 4 p.m.
• Burglary, 17000 block Park Trail Drive, Jan. 23, 9:57 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, Colorado 105/Washington St., Jan. 24, 12:05 a.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 25, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Jan. 25, 2:32 p.m.
• Theft, 50 block Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 25, 4:29 p.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 26, 5:07 p.m.