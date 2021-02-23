The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 9-15, 2021. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 13900 Block Rivercrest Circle, Feb. 9, 9:04 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12700 Block Pensador Drive, Feb. 9, 4:05 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 11, 1:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 13100 Block Diamond Creek Drive, Feb. 11, 2:07 p.m.
• Theft, 100 Block Tracker Drive, Feb. 13, 7:25 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 13700 Block Silverberry Place, Feb. 16, 10:01 a.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Feb. 16, 3:24 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Feb. 16, 6:43 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 16, 7:28 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 10-16. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Suspicious Activity, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 10, 11:52 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 11, 9:59 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, Leather Chaps Drive/Kitchener Way, Feb. 12, 5:24 a.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Lacuna Drive, Feb. 12, 12:14 a.m.
• Domestic Problem, 700 block Century Place, Feb. 13, 12:50 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Feb. 14, 10:03 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 14, 11:26 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Old Denver Road, Feb. 14, 7:29 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 15, 8:59 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, 1000 block Baptist Road, Feb. 15, 9:15 a.m.
• Fraud, 100 block Saber Creek, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 500 block West Colorado 105, Feb. 16, 2:49 a.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 16, 8:51 p.m.