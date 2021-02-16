The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 2-9, 2021. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, Feb. 4, 3:58 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 13700 Block Honey Run Way, Feb. 5, 8:41 a.m.
• Theft, 100 Block Tracker Drive, Feb. 5, 12:28 p.m.
• Fraud, 12700 Block Pensador Drive, Feb. 5, 2:11 p.m.
• Fraud, 13700 Block Honey Run Way, Feb. 5, 10:32 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Diamond Creek Drive, Feb. 5, 11:52 p.m.
• Theft, 700 Block Diamond Rim Drive, Feb. 6, 11:17 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, Feb. 7, 12:21 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1400 Block Almagre Peak Drive, Feb. 7, 8:35 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.