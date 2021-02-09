The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 12400 Block Fish Pond Point, Jan. 26, 12:19 p.m.
• Death, 2200 Block Rocking Horse Court, Jan. 27, 6:58 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 12400 Block Hawk Stone Drive, Jan. 27, 7:24 a.m.
• Burglary, 900 Block Sir Barton Drive, Jan. 27, 10:14 a.m.
• Burglary, 1300 Block Bridle Oaks Lane, Jan. 27, 1:52 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Queens Canyon Court, Jan. 27, 5:29 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 12400 Block Hawk Stone Drive, Jan. 27, 7:59 p.m.
• Driving Under the Influe..., 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Jan. 28, 9:45 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Jan. 28, 12:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Jan. 28, 9:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11200 Block Conglomerate Loop, Jan. 30, 6:12 a.m.
• Burglary, 13800 Block Rivercrest Circle, Jan. 31, 6:09 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 1, 12:59 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Assist Other Agency, 4400 block Evans Drive, Jan. 27, 12:29 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Jan. 28, 2:37 p.m.
•Fraud, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 29, 10:56 a.m.
• Assist Other Agency, South Perry Park Road and South Colorado 105, Jan. 30, 10:47 p.m.
• Arson, Wagon Gap Trail and Coyote Valley Court, Jan. 30, 3:08 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Curled Oak Drive, Jan. 30, 4:21 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 31, 8:09 a.m.
• Theft, 1000 block West Baptist Road, Jan. 31, 2:59 p.m.
• DUI, 600 block Colorado 105, Jan. 31, 5:38 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, Dawson Creek Drive and Old Creek Drive, Feb. 1, 4:07 a.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Quarry Way, Feb. 1, 3:57 p.m.
• Robbery, 1000 block West Baptist Road, Feb. 2, 2:26 p.m.