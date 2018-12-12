The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Sexual Assault, 12200 block Cross Peak View, Nov. 27, 12:05 p.m.
• Fraud, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Nov. 27, 12:44 p.m.
• Fraud, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, Nov. 29, 2:56 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 1, 3:06 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Dec. 1, 6:11 p.m.
• Missing Person, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 2, 7:19 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Dec. 2, 3:45 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 300 block Fox Run Circle, Dec. 2, 9:14 p.m.
• Theft, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, Dec. 3, 3:44 p.m.
• Endangerment, 11000 block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 3, 10:46 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft – Shoplifting, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Nov. 29, 6:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Highway 105, Nov. 30, 11:36 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Nov. 30, 4:16 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass – Auto, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 1, 9:55 a.m.
• Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 1, 1:26 p.m.
• Missing Person, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Dec. 3, 5:54 p.m.