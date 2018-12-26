The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 11-17. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, Dec. 13, 3:07 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 13, 12:08 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 13, 3:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Yellow Tail Drive, Dec. 13, 8:40 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block Volterra Way, Dec. 16, 11:10 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Copper Center Parkway, Dec. 17, 3:08 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 12-18. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Mental Health, 300 block Buttonwood Court, Dec. 12 09:43 a.m.
• Warrant Arrest, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 13, 11:42 p.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 14, 02:06 a.m.
• Suspicious Incident, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Dec. 14, 09:47 a.m.
• Unattended Death, 1300 block Baptist Road, Dec 14, 09:50 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Colorado Central Way, Dec. 16, 09:05 a.m.
• Unattended Death, 15000 block Candle Creek Drive, Dec. 16, 09:43 a.m.
• Assault, 100 block Washington St., Dec. 16, 04:07 p.m.
• Motor Vehicle Theft Recovery, 0 block Misty Creek Drive, Dec. 17, 05:05 a.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Curled Oak Drive, Dec. 18, 11:47 a.m.