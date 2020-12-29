The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 15-21. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, Dec. 15, 9:57 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Dec. 17, 1:01 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Old North Gate Road, Dec. 17, 9:21 p.m.
• Child Abuse, 12200 Block Gunstock Drive, Dec. 18, 2:28 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Dec. 18, 3:26 p.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Peloton Drive, Dec. 18, 7:11 p.m.
• Burglary, 13700 Block Windy Oaks Road, Dec. 19, 10:47 a.m.
Prowler, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Dec. 20, 3:17 p.m.