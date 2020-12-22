The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 8-14. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Drugs, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 8, 10:49 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 Block Milano Point, Dec. 9, 5:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 11, 7:54 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 9-5. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Assist Outside Agency, 1900 block O St., Dec. 9, 9:11 a.m.
• Theft, 600 block W. Highway 105, Dec. 9, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block 8th St., Dec. 9, 4:04 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 9, 9:01 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 100 block N. Monument Lake Road, Dec. 9, 8:21 a.m.
• DUI, Highway 105/Knollwood Drive, Dec. 11, 5:13 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 14, 9:33 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Penn Central Way, Dec. 14, 1:21 p.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Buffalo Valley Path, Dec. 15, 10:54 p.m.