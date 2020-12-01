The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 17-23. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 12400 Block Fish Pond Point, Nov. 17, 11:14, a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11200 Block Longs Peak Trail, Nov. 17, 1:11, p.m.
• Burglary, 12600 Block Berrywood Drive, Nov. 19, 1:07, a.m.
• Burglary, 13800 Block Rivercrest Circle, Nov. 20, 3:46, a.m.
• Death, 12900 Block Rockbridge Circle, Nov. 20, 8:30, a.m.
• Vehicle Racing/Disturbing, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, Nov. 22, 10:47, p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.