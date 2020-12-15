The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 1-7. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Death, 12400 Block Creekhurt Drive, Dec. 1, 1:29 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 Block Pistol River Way, Dec. 2, 4:25 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 4, 9:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 13900 Block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 5, 9:17 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Delicato Court, Dec. 5, 2:05 p.m.
• Harassment, 2400 Block Delicato Court, Dec. 6, 9:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11200 Block Conglomerate Loop, Dec. 6, 6:29 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 2-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Assist Outside Agency, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Dec. 2, 8:33 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Dec. 3, 1:43 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Soo Line Way, Dec. 3, 2:19 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Soo Line Way, Dec. 4, 8:20 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 100 block of Misty Creek Drive, Dec. 5, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block of Candle Creek Drive, Dec. 5, 12:30 p.m.
• DUI, 500 block W. Highway 105, Dec. 5, 5:56 p.m.
• Robbery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 6, 7:59 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Highway 105/Second St., Dec. 6, 10:51 p.m.
• Assist Outside Agency, 3000 block Hamal Circle, Dec. 7, 7:17 a.m.
• Fraud, 500 block Highway 105, Dec. 8, 2:30 p.m.