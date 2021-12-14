The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 30-Dec. 6. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft, 1000 Block Milano Point, Nov. 30, 2021, 12:14 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1000 Block Milano Point, Nov. 30, 2021, 3:01 a.m.
Fraud, 1800 Block Clayhouse Drive, Nov. 30, 2021, 3:43 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2700 Block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 1, 2021, 4:58 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 1, 2021, 2:15 p.m.
Fraud, 12300 Block Bandon Drive, Dec. 1, 2021, 9:35 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 800 Block Spectrum Loop, Dec. 1, 2021, 11:07 p.m.
Theft, 2600 Block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 2, 2021, 11 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 13000 Block Crane Canyon Loop, Dec. 3, 2021, 1:57 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Prickly Pear Place, Dec. 4, 2021, 8:57 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 11200 Block Conglomerate Loop, Dec. 4, 2021, 2:53 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Dec. 5, 2021, 11:34 a.m.
Fraud, 13800 Block Antelope Pass Place, Dec. 6, 2021, 8:48 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 1-7. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Trespassing, 100 block Green Rock Place, Dec. 1, 2:24 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 700 block W. Baptist Road, Dec. 1, 6:14 a.m.
Damaged Property, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Dec. 1, 8:58 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo, Dec. 3, 12:22 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 3, 6:53 p.m.
Assault, 800 block beacon Lite Road, Dec. 4, 9:53 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Dec. 4, 10:10 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Dec. 4, 2:41 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, 700 block Circle Road, Dec. 5, 1:59 a.m.
Obstruct Police, 200 block Mitchell Ave., Dec. 5, 4:37 p.m.
Assault, 200 block Mitchell Ave., Dec. 5, 4:23 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Buffalo Valley Path, Dec. 6, 3:34 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 2200 block Creek Valley Circle, Dec. 65, 7:09 a.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 6, 7:20 p.m.
Damaged Property, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 6, 7:12 p.m.
Found Property, 2500 block Lake of the Rockies, Dec. 7, 11:43 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 7, 1:45 p.m.