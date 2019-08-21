The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 6-12. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Aug. 6, 6:44 a.m.
• Harassment, 13300 block Cedarville Way, Aug. 6, 7:06 p.m.
• Burglary, 13000 block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 7, 6:54 a.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Highland Oaks Place, Aug. 7, 8:18 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9400 block Federal Drive, Aug. 8, 1:09 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 8, 9 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9400 block Federal Drive, Aug. 9, 7:22 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 9, 7:54 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Milano Point, Aug. 11, 11:54 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 12, 8:28 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 7-13. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 7, 10:41 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block St. Lawrence Way, Aug. 8, 11:02 a.m.
• Trespassing, Leather Chaps Drive and Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 8, 12:44 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 8, 12:49 p.m.
• Burglary, 2300 block Creek Valley Circle, Aug. 9, 8:09 a.m.
• Assault, 15900 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 10, 10:19 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 16200 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 12, 12:39 a.m.
• Trespassing, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 12, 9:37 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 700 block Saber Creek Drive, Aug. 12, 4:46 p.m.