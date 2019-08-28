The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 13-19. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Cycle Heights, Aug. 13, 1:43 p.m.
• Harassment, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 15, 9:28 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block Jet Stream Drive, Aug. 15, 2:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Hancock Ave., Aug. 15, 3:29 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 block Foothills Farm Way, Aug. 16, 11:04 a.m.
• Harassment, 1200 block Count Fleet Court, Aug. 16, 8:47 p.m.
• Harassment, 3300 block Daydreamer Drive, Aug. 17, 3:50 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, E. Pikes Peak Ave./S. Tejon St., Aug. 18, 9:12 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, E. Pikes Peak Ave./S. Academy Blvd., Aug. 19, 1:02 p.m.
• Harassment, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 19, 1:13 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, E. Dale St./N. Circle Drive, Aug. 19, 3:32 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 14-20. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 600 block W. Highway 105, Aug. 14, 1:06 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 600 block W. Highway 105, Aug. 15, 10:39 p.m.
• Assault, 15700 block Dawson Creek Drive, Aug. 16, 12:10 a.m.
• Trespassing, Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 17, 4:10 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway and Baptist Road, Aug. 17, 7:37 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block Highway 105, Aug. 18, 9:07 p.m.
• Theft, 16100 block Old Forest Point, Aug. 19, 6:46 a.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 19, 2:16 p.m.