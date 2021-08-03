The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 20-26. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Wildwood Ridge Drive, July 21, 12:25 a.m.
Burglary, 11600 Block Voyager Parkway, July 21, 12:56 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, July 21, 9:52 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, July 23, 3:56 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, July 26, 7:25 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, July 26, 9:05 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, July 26, 11:41 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Milano Point, July 26, 6:12 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from July 21-27. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/Struthers Road, July 22, 11:53 a.m.
Warrant Service, 500 block West Colorado Highway 105, July 22, 10:19 p.m.
Assault, 500 block Third St., July 23, 4:53 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 23, 8:14 p.m.
Warrant Service, Old Denver Highway/Creek Valley Circle, July 23, 11:49 p.m.
Warrant Service, Interstate 25 South Ramp/W. Baptist Road, July 24, 10:33 p.m.
Warrant Service, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, July 25, 1:50 a.m.
Warrant Service, 1100 block Harness Road, July 25, 10:41 a.m.
Warrant Service, Terrazzo Drive/W. Baptist Road, July 25, 2:44 p.m.
Assault, 400 block West Colorado Highway 105, July 26, 9:44 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 200 block Front St., July 26, 10:26 a.m.
Damaged Property, 300 block Second St., July 27, 8:22 a.m.
Obstruct Justice, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, July 27 10:56 a.m.
Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 27, 10:44 a.m.
Warrant Service, 60 block First St., July 27, 6:28 p.m.
Found Property, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 26, 5:46 p.m.