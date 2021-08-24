The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 10-16. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Criminal Mischief, 1600 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 10, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary, 11300 Block Yule Marble Heights, Aug. 10, 7:28 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 11, 10:45 p.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Aug. 12, 7:44 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 12, 7:52 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 12, 12:11 p.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Aug. 12, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 12, 4:07 p.m.
Fraud, 700 Block Witchhazel Court, Aug. 13, 6:12 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Aug. 13, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Peloton Point, Aug. 15, 2:38 p.m.
Burglary, 11500 Block Hibiscus Lane, Aug. 15, 3:08 p.m.
Death, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, Aug. 16, 2:46 p.m.
Robbery, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Aug. 16, 4:03 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 4-17. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Warrant Service, 19700 block Mitchell Ave., Aug. 4, 11:12 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 5, 11:40 a.m.
Assault, 2600 block Lake of the Rockies Drive, Aug. 5, 3:18 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Sunset Peak Lane, Aug. 7, 10:43 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Interstate 25 Mile Marker 161, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Obstructing Police, 18000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 9, 6:41 a.m.
Theft, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 9, 10:07 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 9, 3:12 p.m.
Violation of Court Order, 16000 block Old Denver Road, Aug. 10, 2:02 p.m.
Burglary, 700 block Chesapeake Ave., Aug. 10, 4:54 p.m.
Property Crimes, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 11, 5:37 a.m.
Fraud, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 11, 11:33 a.m.
Damaged Property, 1000 block Synthes Ave., Aug. 11, 12:32 p.m.
Assault, 100 block Second St., Aug. 11, 4:13 p.m.
Damaged Property, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Aug. 12, 10:20 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/I-25 Southbound ramp, Aug. 13, 8:22 p.m.
Assault, 600 block Mitchell Ave., Aug. 13, 9:27 p.m.
DUI, I-25 Mile Marker 157, Aug. 14, 1:04 a.m.
Motor Vehicle Theft Recovery, 300 block N. Jefferson St., Aug. 16, 9:46 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Aug. 16, 6:10 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Aug. 16, 6:10 p.m.
Damaged Property, 1400 block Summerglow Lane, Aug. 16, 10:39 p.m.
Assault, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, Aug. 17, 12:05 a.m.
Damaged Property, 17000 block Mountain Lake Drive, Aug. 17, 5:36 p.m.