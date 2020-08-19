The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 4-10. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 6, 6:59 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, Aug. 7, 7:26 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 5-Aug. 11. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Violation of Protection Order, 100 block 4th St., Aug. 5, 1:53 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 5, 11:27 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass, 200 block Jefferson St., Aug. 6, 1 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 8, 3:09 p.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Mining Way, Aug. 11, 1:30 a.m.
• Trespassing, 200 block Jefferson St., Aug. 11, 1:11 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 17000 block Gypsum Canyon Court, Aug. 11, 2:47 a.m.
• Theft, 700 block Tailings Drive, Aug. 11, 6:55 a.m.