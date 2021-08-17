The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 3-9. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Aug. 3, 1:29 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11000 Block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 4, 10:45 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Aug. 4, 12:09 p.m.
Theft, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Aug. 4, 4:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block North Gate Blvd., Aug. 4, 6:45 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9900 Block Federal Drive, Aug. 4, 6:45 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1300 Block Bellprat View, Aug. 5, 10:09 a.m.
Robbery, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Aug. 5, 8:41 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 12500 Block Toscana Heights, Aug. 7, 1:09 p.m.
Shots Fired, 1600 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 8, 9:43 p.m.
Theft, 13200 Block Bass Pro Drive, Aug. 9, 10:36 a.m.
Theft, 13200 Block Bass Pro Drive, Aug. 9, 12:58 p.m.
Fraud, 2300 Block Limerick Court, Aug. 9, 2:34 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.