The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 28-Aug. 3. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 13200 Block Dominus Way, July 28, 10:24, a.m.
• Endangerment, 2300 Block Diamond Creek Drive, July 30, 12:58, a.m.
• Fraud, 13400 Block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 1, 1:24, p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Warrant Service, 600 block Woodmoor Acres Drive, July 31, 1:29 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 600 block Woodmoor Acres Dr, July 31, 1:29 a.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Gold Creek Dr, Aug. 1, 8:05 a.m.
• Theft, 500 block Hwy 105, Aug. 4, 7:21 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 4, 2:59 p.m.