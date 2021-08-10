The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 27-Aug. 2. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Fraud, 1400 Block Yellow Tail Drive, July 27, 3:06 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, July 28, 12:40 a.m.
Death, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, July 29, 8:36 p.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, July 31, 12:45 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from July 28-Aug. 3. Info published with permission from Monument Police Department.
Stolen Vehicle, 1900 block Woodmoor Drive, July 28, 1:38 p.m.
Trespassing, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 29, 10:05 p.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 29, 10:05 p.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 600 block Trumbull Lane, July 30, 6:36 a.m.
Assault, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, July 30, 11:40 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Mountain Glory Drive, July 31, 8:54 a.m.
Motor Vehicle Theft Recovery, 200 block West Colorado Highway 105, July 31, 2:34 p.m.
Warrant Service, Interstate 25 Mile Marker 161, July 31, 3:53 p.m.