The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 26-April 1. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1100 block Glengary Place, March 28, 8:22 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Kelso Place, March 29, 9:01 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block Volterra Way, March 29, 12:22 p.m.
• Assault, 13300 block Meadowgrass Drive, March 30, 12:02 a.m.
• Harassment, 400 block Fox Run Circle, April 1, 7:02 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 27-31. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Burglary, 16000 block Old Forest Point, March 27, 12:12 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle Parts, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, March 29, 9:21 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 29, 8:24 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle Parts, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, March 30, 4:31 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 30, 2:22 p.m.
• DUI, 19000 block White Dawn Drive, March 31, 2:05 a.m.