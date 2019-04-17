The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 2-8. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 1900 block Fieldcrest Drive, April 2, 3:50 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Fieldcrest Drive, April 2, 7:47 a.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 3, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, April 4, 2:30 p.m.
• Theft, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, April 4, 2:55 p.m.
• Theft, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, April 4, 6:33 p.m.
• Harassment, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, April 5, 7:32 a.m.
• Burglary, 2200 block Diamond Creek Drive, April 5, 11:04 p.m.
• Prowler, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, April 6, 10:05 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 block Snowflake Drive, April 8, 6:34 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week, but is expected to publish in the April 24 issue.