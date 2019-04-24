The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 9-15. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Assault, 2000 block Diamond Creek Drive, April 9, 3:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 12100 block Mount Baldy Drive, April 9, 4:14 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9900 block Federal Drive, April 10, 3:02 a.m.
• Fraud, 12400 block Woodruff Drive, April 10, 2:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Diamond Creek Drive, April 10, 10:13 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 11, 3:20 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 12, 11:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Deschutes Drive, April 12, 8:22 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 15, 8:48 a.m.
• Harassment, 1100 block Diamond Rim Drive, April 15, 2:03 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 12-16. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Found Property, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, April 12, 4 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Washington St., April 14, 12:20 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 15, 1:54 p.m.
• Assault, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, April 16, 6:54 p.m.