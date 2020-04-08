The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 24-30. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 13700 block Narrowleaf Drive, March 25, 9:16 a.m.
• Fraud, 12700 block Barossa Valley Road, March 25, 9:56 a.m.
• Fraud, 12700 block Barossa Valley Road, March 25, 12:03 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, E. Mill St./S. Nevada Ave., March 26, 12:17 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Circle Drive, March 26, 7:38 p.m.
• Harassment, 400 block Fox Run Circle, March 27, 4:41 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 25-31. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Burglary, 300 block Second St., March 25, 8:38 a.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 15700 block Split Creek Drive, March 27, 10:16 p.m.
• Theft, 16200 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 28, 5:32 p.m.
• Theft, 1600 block Catnap Lane, March 31, 1:38 p.m.