The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 14-20. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 13500 block Penfold Drive, April 14, 2:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, April 16, 8:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Diamond Rim Drive, April 17, 10:33 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Bella Springs View, April 19, 10:33 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, April 20, 6:51 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.