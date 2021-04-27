The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 13-19. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, April 13, 2:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 Block Federal Drive, April 13, 10:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 Block Clayhouse Drive, April 15, 8:08 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 17, 1:14 a.m.
• Assault, 13300 Block Cedarville Way, April 17, 3:37 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, April 19, 10:06 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 14-20. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Traffic Accident, West Baptist Road and Interstate 25, April 15, 2:03 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 16, 11:11 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, April 17, 7:08 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, April 19, 3:25 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, April 20, 3:25 a.m.
• Harassment, 400 block West Colorado 105, April 20, 11:23 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 400 block West Colorado 105, April 20, 11:21 a.m.