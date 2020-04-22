The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 7-13. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 400 block Fox Run Circle, April 7, 10:55 a.m.
• Harassment, 1300 block Interquest Parkway, April 7, 8:28 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, E. Dale St/N. Cedar St., April 7, 8:46 p.m.
• Theft, 9400 block Federal Drive, April 8, 6:13 p.m.
• Harassment, 400 block Fox Run Circle, April 9, 7:09 a.m.
• Fraud, 800 block Fire Rock Place, April 9, 1:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, North Gate Blvd./Roller Coaster Road, April 10, 9:51 a.m.
• Burglary, 900 block Fire Rock Place, April 10, 3:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Circle Drive, April 10, 11:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, April 11, 10:45 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 8-14. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 1300 block Villa Grove, April 8, 1:57 p.m.
• Suspicious Activity, 17000 block Park Trail Drive, April 10, 4:39 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, April 12, 10:20 p.m.
• Death, 19000 block Mitchell Ave., April 13, 10:22 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 14, 3:11 p.m.