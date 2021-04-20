The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 6-12. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 11300 Block Nahcolit Point, April 7, 10:56 a.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 9, 2:24 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Interquest Parkway, April 10, 8:41 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 11, 6:41 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, April 11, 9:18 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 12, 7:44 a.m.
• Fraud, 1800 Block Bridle Oaks Lane, April 12, 9:13 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, April 12, 5:45 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 7-13. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 200 block Mitchell Ave., April 7, 11:40 a.m.
• Assault, 50 block Misty Creek Drive, April 7, 2:11 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 Penn Central Way, April 7, 2:42 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block N. Washington St., April 8, 9:33 a.m.
• Robbery, 700 block Baptist Road, April 8, 11:34 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 James Gate Place, April 8, 2:35 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block Front St., April 9, 7:19 p.m.
• Weapons Offense, 300 block Woodworth St., April 10, 6:41 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, April 10, 8:19 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Monument Lake Road/Bel Lago View, April 12, 5:46 a.m.
• Assist Other Agency, Baptist Road/Roller Coaster Road, April 12, 10 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, April 12, 6:15 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 13, 2:25 p.m.