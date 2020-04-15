The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 31-April 6. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 12600 block Berrywood Drive, April 1, 3:05 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Villa Creek Circle, April 2, 8:21 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 11700 block Promontory Ridge View, April 2, 10:18 a.m.
• Burglary, 12400 block Pensador Drive, April 2, 11:07 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Bella Springs View, April 2, 11:43 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 13900 block Sierra Star Court, April 3, 6:11 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, April 5, 11:24 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 14100 block Penfold Drive, April 5, 11:37 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Fieldcrest Drive, April 6, 12:04 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 1-7. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 100 block Washington St., April 1, 7:14 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, April 2, 6:29 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Shadow Cat Place, April 3, 2:14 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 200 block McShane Place, April 6, 12:16 p.m.