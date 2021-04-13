The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 30-April 5. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 2300 Block Shady Aspen Drive, March 30, 6:57 a.m.
• Burglary, 9500 Block Federal Drive, March 31, 5:09 p.m.
• Fraud, 12500 Block Broad Oaks Drive, March 31, 10:06 p.m.
• Robbery, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, April 2, 5:59 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Kelso Place, April 2, 8:10 a.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 2, 5:01 p.m.
• Burglary, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, April 2, 7:55 p.m.
• Burglary, 12200 Block Voyager Parkyway, April 5, 6:42 a.m.
• Burglary, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, April 5, 6:45 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 12200 Block Voyager Parkway, April 5, 1:07 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 31-April 6. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist, March 31, 9:30 a.m.
• Assist other Agency, 4000 block Red Rock Ranch Drive, April 1, 10:08 p.m.
• Assist other Agency, 3000 block of Mountain Dance Drive, April 4, 8:02 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, April 4, 10:23 p.m.
• Forgery, 16000 block Old Denver Highway, April 5, 12:18 p.m.
• Fraud, 10 block Pistol Creek Drive, April 5, 3:42 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 6, 5:54 p.m.
•Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 6, 5:54 p.m.