The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 17-23. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, March 17, 5:14 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, March 20, 10:11 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 18-24. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 17000 block Gypsum Canyon Court, March 18, 9:20 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway March 18, 9:23 a.m.
• Theft, 1300 block Paula Circle, March 18, 3:22 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Night Blue Circle, March 18, 5:41 p.m.
• Theft, 600 block Trumbull Lane, March 22, 1:34 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, March 22, 3:34 p.m.