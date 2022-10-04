Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, Monument Police Department has been unable to provide a list of incidents in the 80132 ZIP code since Aug. 24.
Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Sept. 7-14. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Burglary — Auto, 1100 block of InterQuest Parkway, Sept. 7, 12:49 a.m.
- DUI, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Sept. 8, 9:19 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1800 block of Democracy Point, Sept. 10, 8:18 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Sept. 11, 10:34 a.m.
- Missing person, 11600 block of Voyager Parkway, Sept. 13, 1:45 p.m.