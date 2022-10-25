Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Oct. 12-18. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Abandoned vehicle, 11600 block of Black Maple Lane, Oct. 9, 4:46 p.m.
- Traffic accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Oct. 15, 1:13 p.m.
- Traffic accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Oct. 15, 4:36 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Oct. 12-18, published with permission.
- Assault, 800 block of Woodmoor Acres, Oct. 13, 4:11 p.m.
- Warrant Service, West Baptist Road, Oct. 13, 7:33 p.m.
- Theft, 17000 block of Water Flume Way, Oct. 14, 6:10 a.m.
- Fraud, 1000 block of Foggy Day Drive, Oct. 14, 12:55 p.m.
- Abandon Vehicle, 800 block of Reagan Heights, Oct. 14, 3:37 p.m.
- Fraud, 700 block of West Baptist Road, Oct. 14, 10:12 p.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 400 block of Highway 105, Oct. 15, 12:41 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 600 of West Highway 105, Oct. 15, 8:27 p.m.
- Fraud, 16000 block of Windsor Creek Drive, Oct. 17, 11:20 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 18, 2:25 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 500 block of North Washington St., Oct. 18, 6:35 p.m.