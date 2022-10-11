Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdamyneighborhoodupdate.net" Sept. 28-Oct. 4. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway & Voyager Parkway, 7 a.m., Sept. 28
Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, 7:30 a.m., Sept. 29
Robbery, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, 1:13 p.m., Sept. 29
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, 5:37 p.m., Sept. 30
Burglary-Auto, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, 8:37 p.m., Sept. 30
DUI, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, 11:04 p.m., Sept. 30
Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway & Voyager Parkway, 10:24 p.m., Oct. 2
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Sept. 28-Oct. 4, published with permission.
Traffic Accident, Baptist Road & Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 28, 11:28 a.m.
Stolen Property, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 28, 1:24 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Old Denver Road, Sept. 29, 11:35 a.m.
DUI, Baptist Road & Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 30, 1:56 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 800 block of Sky Vista Point, Sept. 30, 2:29 p.m.
Weapons Offense, 800 block of Washington St, Sept. 30, 1:13 p.m.
Theft, 200 block of West Highway 105, Oct. 1, 7:25 a.m.
Theft, 15000 Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 1, 3:53 p.m.
Damaged Property, 1400 block of Cipriani Loop, Oct. 2, 11:31 a.m.
Disorderly Conduct, 4300 block of Pinehurst Drive, Oct. 3, 8:37 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 3, 4:57 p.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 3, 6:03 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek & Leather Chaps Drive, Oct. 4, 1:45 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Night Blue Circle, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.
Obstruct Police, 800 block of Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 4, 11:08 p.m.