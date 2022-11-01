Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Oct. 19-25. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Burglary-Auto, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Oct. 19, 1:17 p.m.
- Robbery, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Oct. 19, 2:30 p.m.
- Traffic accident, Republic Drive at Voyager Parkway, Oct. 20, 10:47 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Oct. 20, 10:47 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Oct. 19-25, published with permission.
- Assist other Agency, 14000 block of Old Lasso Point, Oct. 20, 6:06 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Leather Chaps & Baptist Road, Oct. 20, 11:37 a.m.
- Traffic Criminal Violation, 600 block of Highway 105, Oct. 21, 9:14 p.m.
- Fraud, 200 block of Green Rock Place, Oct. 21, 2:20 p.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 500 block of West Highway, 105, Oct. 22, 4:07 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 500 block of West Highway 105, Oct. 22, 4:07 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 22, 10:22 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 23, 10:22 p.m.
- Criminal Mischief, 1400 block of Cipriani Loop, Oct. 23, 1:46 p.m.
- Assault, 400 block of West Highway 105, Oct. 23, 10:40 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Oct. 24, 8:44 a.m.
- Theft, 1100 block of West Baptist Rd, Oct. 24, 9:31 a.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block of Old Denver Highway, Oct. 24, 1:36 p.m.
- Property Crimes, 600 block of West Highway 105, Oct. 24, 4:10 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Oct. 24, 6:49 p.m.