Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Feb. 22-28. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

Vehicle theft, 1700 block of Tellurite Grove, Feb. 22, 8:55 a.m.

Traffic offense, New Life Drive at Running Water Drive, Feb. 22, 9:06 a.m.

Traffic accident, Highway 83 at North Powers Boulevard, Feb 23,6:55 p.m.

Fraud, 1700 block of Jet Stream Drive, Feb. 24, 10:20 a.m.

Disturbance, 1100 Block Equinox Drive, Feb. 24, 3:54 p.m.

Traffic accident, Interquest Parkway at New Life Drive, Feb. 24, at 9:34 p.m.

Disturbance, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, Feb. 26, 6:48 p.m.

Auto burglary, 9800 block of Federal Drive, Feb. 27, 6:39 a.m.

Auto burglary, 11800 block of Alydar Loop, 2:46 p.m.

Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Feb. 22-28, published with permission.

Theft, 1100 block of Baptist Road, Feb. 22, 2:12 p.m.

DUI, I-25 SB, February 22, 11:07 p.m.

Warrant Service, 300 block of 4th Street, Feb. 22, 10:11 p.m.

Theft, 17000 block of Lake Overlook Court, Feb. 23, 6:27 a.m.

Warrant Service 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 24, 7:25 p.m.

Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 24, 7:25 p.m.

Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 24, 8:24 p.m.

Assist other Agency, 14000 block of Blue Canyon Grove, Feb. 23, 9:40 p.m.

Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & Leather Chaps Drive, Feb. 24, 11:48 a.m.

Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 25, 1:35 p.m.

Lost Property, 16000 block of St Lawrence Way, Feb. 24, 5:17 p.m.

Damaged Property, 800 block of Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 25, 10:37 a.m.

Assault, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 27, 12:01 a.m.

Traffic Accident, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 28, 3:15 p.m.

Warrant Service 1300 block of W Baptist Road, Feb. 27, 9:39 p.m.

Arson, 17000 block of Leisure Lake Drive, Feb. 28, 4:53 p.m.