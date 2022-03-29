The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 16-22. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Shoplifting, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 16, 6:10 p.m.
- Trespassing, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 16, 7:14 p.m.
- Suspicious Vehicle, 11000 block of Voyager Parkway, March 17, 10:56 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Federal Drive at Interquest Parkway, March 18, 4:54 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 18, 1:14 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, New Life Drive at Voyager Parkway, March 18, 3:52 p.m.
- Suspicious Circumstances, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 21, 7:47 p.m.
- Shoplifting, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 22, 9:55 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, March 22 (time not specified)
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from 16-22, and published with permission.
- Fraud, 800 block of Spanish Bit Drive, March 17, 10:00 a.m.
- Trespassing, 400 block of Beacon Lite Road, March 17, 9:13 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, March 17, 8:21 p.m.
- Damaged Property, 16000 block of Windsor Creek Drive, March 17, 9:49 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, March 17, 10:33 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 Jackson Creek Parkway, March 17, 10:33 p.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 1300 West Baptist Road, March 18, 2:12 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, March 18, 2:12 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo, March 19, 7:43 p.m.
- Theft, 1300 block of Baptist Road, March 22, 9:40 a.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, March 21, 11:35 a.m.
- Trespassing, 1200 block of Paula Circle, March 22, 2:45 p.m.
- DUI, Baptist Road & I-25, March 21, 9:29 p.m.
- Fraud, 2000 block of Bobcat Valley Court, March 22, 1:45 p.m.