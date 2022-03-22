The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 10-15. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Theft, 1600 block of Wildwood Pass Drive, March 11, 7:56 a.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 11300 block of Nahcolite Point, March 13, 8:27 a.m.
- Robbery, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 15, 4:06 a.m.
- Burglary, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 15, 10:53 p.m.
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from 10-15, and published with permission.
- Controlled Substance, I-25 mile marker 161 northbound offramp, March 10, 125:15 a.m.
- Warrant Service, I-25 mile marker 161 northbound offramp, March 10, 12:15 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 200 block of West Baptist Road, March 10, 6:50 p.m.
- Forgery, 700 block of West Baptist Road, March 10, 6:50 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Front & Third streets, March 11, 1 :23 p.m.
- Traffic Charge, Highway 105 & Roberts Drive. March 11, 1:24 p.m.
- Animal Complaint, 15000 block of Lake Mist Drive, March 12, 4:19 p.m.
- DUI, 1400 block of Cipriani Loop, March 13, 3:23 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & North Higby Road, March 14, 3:09 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Baptist Road & Old Denver Road, March 14, 5:38 p.m.
- Burglary, 17000 block of Buffalo Valley Road, March 15, 12:45 a.m.