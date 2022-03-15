The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 2-8. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Kidnapping, 11500 Black Maple Lane, March 2, 9:40 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 3, 1:42 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 11300 block of Nahcolite Point, March 3, 10:16 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 4, 6:22 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jet Steam Drive at New Life Drive, March 4, 7:25 p.m.
- Theft, 1800 block of Wildwood Pass Drive, March 5, 6:45 a.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 5, 12:05 p.m.
- DUI, 9400 block of Federal Drive, March 5, 10:38 p.m.
- Assault, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 6, 5:40 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, March 6, 10:16 p.m.
- Shoplifting, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, March 8, 10:23 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from 2-8, and published with permission.
- Assist other Agency, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, March 2, 12:13 a.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, March 2, 8:55 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Pkwy & 1000 block W Baptist Rd, 4:44 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, March 3, 7:49 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, March 3, 7:49 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, March 3, 7:50 p.m.
- Theft, 100 block of S Jefferson St, March 4, 8:52 a.m.
- Theft, 17000 block of Smelting Rock Drive, March 7, 3:38 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, March 8, 10:16 p.m.