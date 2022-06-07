The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 25-31. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Theft-Vehicle, Federal Drive at Interquest Parkway, May 28, 3:11 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Republic Drive at Voyager Parkway, May 29, 12:48 p.m.
- Robbery, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, May 31, 6:52 a.m.
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 25-31, and published with permission.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, May 25, 8:56 a.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive. May 25, 5:01 a.m.
- Controlled Substance, 100 block of West Baptist Road, May 25, 9:27 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, May 25, 9:27 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, May 26, 9:27 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, May 25, 10:494 a.m.
- Theft, 1000 block of Baptist Road, May 25, 10:00 a.m.
- DUI, 1900 block of Woodmoor Drive, May 25, 11:33 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 1800 block of Deer Creek, May 25, 11:52 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 2100 block of Wolf Court, May 26, 7:06 a.m.
- Controlled Substance, 2100 block of Wolf Court, May 26, 7:06 a.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 17000 block of Knollwood Loop, May 27, 10:31 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 300 block of Oxbow Drive, May 27, 2:55 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 1300 block of Baptist Road, May 28, 1:11 a.m.
- Domestic Problem, 15000 block of James Gate Place, May 28, 9:14 p.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 2100 block of Indian Balsam Drive, May 31,
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, May 31, 10:47 p.m.