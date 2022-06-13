The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 1-7. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at New Allegiance Drive, June 1, 7:50 a.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, June 4, 5:37 p.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, June 4, 10:14 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 11200 Congomerate Loop, June 5, 7:09 p.m.
Vehicle Theft, 11500 Spectacular Bid Circule, June 6, 1:21 a.m.
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 1-7, and published with permission.
Theft, 700 block of Gold Canyon Road, June 1, 8:10 a.m.
Da.m.aged Property, 400 block of Beacon Lite Road, June 1, 7:36 p.m.
Warrant Service, Terrazzo Drive & Squadron Drive, June 2, 12 :41 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Highway 105 at I-25 Exit 161, June 3, 1:37 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, June 3, 3:47 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 3, 3:44 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 17000 block of Copper Valley Court, June 4, 5:34 a.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, June 4, 10:47 a.m.
Stolen Vehicle, Wolf Court & Beacon Lite Road, June 4, 1:22 p.m.
Theft, Wolf Court & Beacon Lite Road, June 4, 1:22 p.m.
Theft, 200 block of Highway 105, June 4, 10:02 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 5, 7:17 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 6, 10:57 a.m.
Criminal Trespass, 14000 block of Woodcarver Road, June 7, 7:49 a.m.
Criminal Trespass, 16000 block of Curled Oak Drive, June 7, 11:22 a.m.
Fraud, 600 block of Saber Creek Drive, June 7, 11:17 a.m.
Theft, 700 block of West Baptist Road, June 7, 3:17 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway June 7, 6:07 p.m.