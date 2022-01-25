The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 13-19. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Traffic Accident, 13300 block of Voyager Parkway, Jan. 13, 8:43 a.m.
- Theft, 1800 block of North Gate Boulevard, Jan. 14, 12:48 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, North Gate Boulevard at Rollercoaster Road, Jan. 14, 5:48 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Mount Baldy Drive at Voyager Parkway, Jan. 15., 3:30 p.m.
- Burglary, 13300 block of Voyager Parkway, Jan. 16, 1:55 p.m.
- DUI, 1900 block of Clayhouse Drive, Jan. 18, 11:48 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 2300 block of Rusty Ridge Court, Jan. 19, 6:03 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 12900 block Cupcake Heights, Jan. 19, 7:23 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 13700 block Windy Oaks Road, Jan. 19, 8:30 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1900 block of Walnut Circle, Jan. 19, 11:58 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 12-18, and published with permission.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 12, 5:24 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 12, 5:54 p.m.
- Robbery, Knollwood Drive at West Highway 105, Jan. 13, 12:42 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 14, 2:02 a.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 300 block of Second St., Jan. 14, 1:58 p.m.
- Found Property, 600 block of Beacon Lite oaRd, Jan. 15, 11:27 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 16, 6:27 p.m.
- Theft, 50 block of South Washington Street, Jan. 17, 12:18 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of Melinda Lane, Jan. 17, 6:11 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 16000 block of Windy Creek Drive, Jan. 18, 1:22 p.m.