The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 4-11. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Domestic Violence, 11300 Block of Conglomerate Loop, Jan. 6, 8:01 p.m.
- Assualt, 11600 Block of Voyager Parkway, Jan. 7, 10:48 a.m.
- Weapons Violation, 11000 Block of Cross Peak View, Jan. 7, 6:43 p.m.
- Burglary, 700 Block of Copper Center Parkway, Jan. 9, 7:52 a.m.
- Vehicle Theft, 1800 Block of Snowflake Drive, Jan. 10., 7:47 a.m.
- Theft, 11200 Block of Cold Creek View, Jan. 11, 5:37 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 5-11, and published with permission.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 5, 6:53 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 5, 7:07 a.m.
- Fraud, 400 block of Oxbow Drive, Jan. 5, 12:21 p.m.
- Damaged Property, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 5, 3:31 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Windy Creek Drive, Jan. 5, 8:24 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 17000 block of River Birch Point, Jan. 6, 3:47 a.m.
- Damaged Property, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 6, 8:16 a.m.
- Abandoned Vehicle, 300 block of Hwy 105, Jan. 6, 9 a.m.
- Theft, 1000 block of Night Blue Circle, Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Denver Pacific Drive, Jan. 6, 4:16 p.m.
- Robbery, 16000 block of Leather Chaps, Jan. 6, 4:57 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 300 block of Hwy 105, Jan. 6, 5:33 p.m.
- Robbery, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 6, 7:02 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 700 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 7, 11:02 a.m.
- Damaged Property, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 3:59 p.m.
- Criminal Trespass, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Jan.7, 4:09 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 4:29 p.m.
- Theft, 1100 block of Synthes Avenue, Jan. 8, 1:27 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 8, 3:41 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 9, 9:12 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 10, 9:15 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 10, 9:38 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Baptist Road, Jan. 10, 6:06 p.m.
- DUI, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 11, 5:24 p.m.
