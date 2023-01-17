Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Jan. 4-10. Published with permission from Corona Solutions
- Assault, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Jan. 6, 3:24 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 10:13 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 11:34 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 12:20 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Jan. 9, 5:40 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 9, 7:57 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jet Stream Drive at New Life Drive, Jan. 10, 5:11 a.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Jan. 4-10, published with permission.
- Abandoned Vehicle, Beacon Lite Road & County Line Road, Jan. 6, 3:19 a.m.
- Theft, 18000 block of West Highway 105, Jan. 6, 7:42 a.m.
- Fraud, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, Jan. 6, 9:51 a.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 6, 1:01 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Old Denver Road, Jan. 6, 9:42 p.m.
- DUI, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 7, 7:17 a.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 4:57 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 1100 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 8, 6:13 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 300 block of Highway 105, Jan. 9, 9:10 p.m.
- DUI, 300 block of 315 Highway 105, Jan. 9, 9:10 p.m.
- Fraud, 15000 block of Kansas Pacific Court, Jan. 10, 4:28 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 900 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 10, 6:23 p.m.