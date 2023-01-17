police vehicle

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Jan. 4-10. Published with permission from Corona Solutions

  • Assault, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Jan. 6, 3:24 p.m.
  • Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 10:13 a.m.
  • Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 11:34 a.m.
  • Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 8, 12:20 p.m.
  • Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Jan. 9, 5:40 p.m.
  • Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 9, 7:57 p.m.
  • Traffic Accident, Jet Stream Drive at New Life Drive, Jan. 10, 5:11 a.m.

Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Jan. 4-10, published with permission.

  • Abandoned Vehicle, Beacon Lite Road & County Line Road, Jan. 6, 3:19 a.m.
  • Theft, 18000 block of West Highway 105, Jan. 6, 7:42 a.m.
  • Fraud, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, Jan. 6, 9:51 a.m.
  • Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 6, 1:01 p.m.
  • Assault, 16000 block of Old Denver Road, Jan. 6, 9:42 p.m.
  • DUI, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 7, 7:17 a.m.
  • Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 4:57 p.m.
  • Assist other Agency, 1100 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 8, 6:13 p.m.
  • Warrant Service, 300 block of Highway 105, Jan. 9, 9:10 p.m.
  • DUI, 300 block of 315 Highway 105, Jan. 9, 9:10 p.m.
  • Fraud, 15000 block of Kansas Pacific Court, Jan. 10, 4:28 p.m.
  • Traffic Accident, 900 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 10, 6:23 p.m.

Tags

Load comments