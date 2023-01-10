Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft-Vehicle, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 28, 11:07 a.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 30, 5:50 p.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 31, 2 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway & Voyager Parkway, Dec. 31, 5:23 p.m.
Theft, 11600 block of Spectacular Bid Circle, Jan. 1, 1:46 p.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 2, 2:41 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Dec. 28-Jan. 3, published with permission.
DUI, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 28, 3:36 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, Dec. 28, 4:26 p.m.
Warrant Service, 200 block of Highway 105, Dec. 30, 1:28 p.m.
Da.m.aged Property, 300 block of Buttonwood Court, Dec. 30, 11:12 a.m.
Warrant Service, 300 block of Buttonwood Court, Dec. 30, 1:50 p.m.
Obstruct Justice, 300 block of Buttonwood Court, Dec. 30, 1:50 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 400 block of Highway 105, Dec. 31, 2:25 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 17000 block of Knollwood Drive, Dec. 31, 11:08 a.m.
DUI, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 31, 6:41 p.m.
DUI, Cipriani Loop & Lapis Court, Jan. 1, 12:19 a.m.
DUI, Jackson Creek Parkway & Leather Chaps Dr, Jan. 1, 3:41 a.m.
Assist other Agency, Red Rocks Drive, Jan. 1, 2:01 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 1, 3:34 p.m.
Theft, 500 block of Highway 105, Jan. 1, 3:42 p.m.
Damaged Property, 2500 block of Lake of the Rockies Drive, Jan. 1, 5:12 p.m.
DUI, I 25 Off Ramp southbound & Briargate Parkway, Jan. 2, 3:15 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 3, 10:18 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 3, 9:25 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 3, 9:36 p.m.