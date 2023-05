Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from May 3 to May 9, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Fraud, 13900 block Rivercrest Court, May 3, 8:23 a.m.

• Harassment, 11300 block Pensive Point, May 4, 4:26 p.m.

• Domestic Violence,, East Dale Street and North Hancock Avenue, May 5, 9:49 a.m.

• DUI, 13300 block Voyager Parkway, May 5, 6:48 p.m.

• DUI, 2300 block Diamond Creek Drive, May 5, 11:11 p.m.

• Burglary, 100 block Tracker Drive, May 6, 7:23 p.m.

• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Milano Point, May 7, 9:09 a.m.

• Court Violation, 1300 block Republic Drive, May 7, 5:42 p.m.

• Domestic Violence, 1300 block Republic Drive, May 7, 6:49 p.m.

• Harassment, 2000 block Zenato Court, May 8, 8:56 a.m.

• Harassment, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, May 8, 5:57 p.m.

• Traffic offense, 1800 block North Gate Boulevard, May 9, 11:07 a.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from May 3 to May 9, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 3, 11:58 a.m.

• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Pkwy & Lyons Tail Rd, May 3, 2:01 p.m.

• Fraud, 16000 block of Old Forest Pt, May 3, 6:40 p.m.

• Criminal Traffic Violation, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 3, 8:14 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 19000 block of Mitchell Ave, May 4, 7:31 a.m.

• Suspicious Activity, 19000 block of Mitchell Ave, May 4, 7:31 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, May 5, 12:21 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, May 5, 12:21 p.m.

• Stolen Vehicle, 800 block of N Washington St, May 5, 9:08 a.m.

• Criminal Traffic Violation, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 5, 12:33 a.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Mountain Flax Dr, May 5, 3:22 p.m.

• Assault, 400 block of W Hwy 105, May 5, 6:33 p.m.

• Domestic Problem, 600 block of W Hwy 105, May 5, 8:43 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, May 6, 7:57 a.m.

• Controlled Substance, W Baptist & I 25 SB Ramp, May 6, 8:35 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 7, 1:18 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 7, 1:18 p.m.

• Domestic Problem, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, May 7, 3:51 p.m.

• Assist other Agency, 17000 block of Colonial Park Dr, May 7, 9:06 p.m.

• Weapons Offense, Struthers Rd & W Baptist Rd, May 7, 10:27 p.m.

• Stolen Vehicle, 600 block of Panoramic Dr, May 8, 11:40 a.m.

• Theft, 600 block of Sage Forest Lane, May 8, 12:05 p.m.

• Theft, 700 block of Sage Forest Lane, May 8, 12:48 p.m.