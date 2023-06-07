Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from May 25-31, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Disturbance, 00 block of Spectrum Loop. May 25, 11:42 p.m.

• Criminal Mischief, 2700 block of Northgate Boulevard, May 28, 12:55 p.m.

• Theft, 13400 block of Crane Canyon Loop, May 30, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, 2200 block of Silver Creek Drive, May 31, 5:19 a.m.

• Driving under the influence, 1300 block of Interquest parkway, May 28, 11:22 p.m.

• Harassment, 1400 block of Wanderlust Point, May 29, 1:43 a.m.

• Burglary, 8100 block of Carmela Grove, May 26, 7:13 a.m.

• Assault, 6900 block of Quicksilver Drive, May 29, 2:28 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from May 17 to May 24, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

