Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from May 17 to 24, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Crystal Basin Drive, May 17, 1:40 p.m.

• Domestic Violence, 100 blck Polaris Pointe, May 18, 7:58 p.m.

• Drug Related, 13000 block Pass Pro Drive, May 19, 4:22 p.m.

• DUI, Interquest Parkway and North Powers, May 20, 5:05 a.m.

• Domestic Violence, East Garde of the Gods Road and Enterprize Road, May 22, 9:47 a.m.

• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Volterra Way, May 22, 8:59 p.m.

• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Boulevard, May 23, 8:53 a.m.

• Harassment, 1600 block Lily Lake Drive, May 23, 5:27 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from May 17 to May 24, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 17, 5:30 PM

• Assault, 200 block of Front St, May 17, 8:25 PM

• Stolen Property, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 17, 11:04 PM

• Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 18, 10:03 AM

• Warrant Service, 1000 block of Baptist Rd, May 18, 12:53 PM

• Assault, 17000 block of Lapis Cr, May 18, 1:28 PM

• Burglary, 1500 block of Catnap Ln, May 19, 7:26 AM

• Burglary, 1400 block of Catnap Ln, May 19, 8:37 AM

• Theft, 1400 block of Catnap Ln, May 19, 2:18 PM

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 19, 7:14 PM

• Weapons Offense, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 19, 7:14 PM

• Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 20, 8:43 PM

• Traffic accident, Old Denver Hwy & Ranchero Dr, May 20, 4:22 AM

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, May 20, 1:58 PM

• Traffic Accident, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, May 21, 6:38 PM

• Traffic Accident, 450 block of W Hwy 105, May 21, 11:53 PM

• Theft, 400 block of Beacon Lite Rd, May 23, 12:01 PM

• Assist other Agency, 18000 block of Shadowood Dr, May 23, 6:50 PM