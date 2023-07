Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from July 5 to July 11, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Harassment, 1100 block Medley Grove, July 6, 8:58 p.m.

• Traffic Accident, Bridle Oaks Lane and Middle Creek Parkway, July 7, 1:44 a.m.

• Traffic Accident, Barbossa Valley Road and Flying Horse Club, July 7, 7:42 p.m.

• Traffic Accident, East Pikes Peak Avenue and North Logan Avenue, July 8, 1:56 a.m.

• Vehicle Racing, North Gate Boulevard and Rollercoaster Road, July 8, 5:29 a.m.

• Harassment, 13000 block Smokey Lilac, June 8, 3:39 p.m.

• Domestic Violence, 11500 block Mountain Turtle Drive, June 8, 6:37 p.m.

• Subject with Weapon, 1500 block Peregrine Vista, July 9, 4:24 a.m.

• Robbery, 10900 block New Allegiance Drive, July 11, 11:59 a.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from July 5 to July 11, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Burglary, 1500 block of W Baptist Rd, July 5, 10:14 a.m.

• Burglary, 1500 block of W Baptist Rd, July 5, 10:14 a.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block of Bel Lago View, July 5, 11:21 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 1000 block of W Baptist Rd, July 6, 10:49 p.m.

• Assist other Agency, 1000 block of W Baptist Rd, July 6, 10:49 p.m.

• DUI, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, July 7, 1:36 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, July 7, 1:36 a.m.

• Domestic Problem, 16000 block of Old Forest Pt, July 6, 10:38 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, July 7, 10:11 a.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, July 7, 3:31 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 300 block of Mitchell Ave, July 8, 6:03 p.m.

• Found Property, 100 block of N Jefferson St, July 9, 5:15 a.m.

• Assist other Agency, Hwy 105 & Aurelia, July 9, 3:14 p.m.

• Traffic Accident, 16000 block of Hallmark Trail, July 9, 3:10 p.m.

• Fraud, 15000 block of Old Post Dr, July 10, 8:12 a.m.

• Theft, 1300 block of Yellow Granite Way, July 10, 4:33 p.m.

• Found Property, 100 block of Front St, July 11, 4:13 p.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, July 11, 3:41 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Leather Chaps Dr, July 11, 7:34 p.m.