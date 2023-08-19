Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from August 9 to August 15, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Traffic accident, North Gate and Struthers Road, Aug. 9, 8:17 p.m.

• Harassment, 100 block Tracker Drive, Aug. 11, 1:38 a.m.

• Auto burglary, 1100 block Bella Springs, Aug. 11, 7:26 a.m.

• Domestic violence, 100 block Polaris Pointe Loop, Aug. 11, 10:31 p.m.

• Harassment, 1200 block Peloton, Aug. 14, 10:40 a.m.

• Domestic violence, 100 block Polaris Pointe Loop, Aug. 14, 9:54 p.m.

• Theft, 13700 block Windy Oaks Road, Aug. 15, 2:54 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 2300 block Ledgerwood Drive, Aug. 15, 5:57 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 9800 block Federal Drive, Aug. 15, 10:18 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from August 9 to August 15, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 9, 2:39 p.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 9, 6:37 p.m.

• DUI, 15000 block of Blevins Buckle Trail, Aug. 11, 9:54 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 600 block of Mitchell Ave, Aug. 11, 11:11 p.m.

• Criminal Traffic Violation, Hwy 83 & E County Line, Aug. 12, 2:58 a.m.

• Theft, 800 block of N Washington St, Aug. 12, 10:10 a.m.

• Stolen Property, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 13, 4:26 p.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Golden Sun Way, Aug. 13, 11:38 p.m.

• Traffic Accident, W Baptist Rd & I 25 NB, Aug. 13, 1:37 a.m.

• Burglary, 16000 block of Old Forest Pt, Aug. 13, 6:48 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 300 block of Oxbow Dr, Aug. 13, 6:48 a.m.

• Obstruct Justice, 300 block of Oxbow Dr, Aug. 13, 12:00 p.m.

• Obstruct Justice, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 13, 3:30 p.m.

• Assault, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 13, 4:55 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, Aug. 13, 4:55 p.m.

• Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, Aug. 14, 12:50 a.m.

• Obstruct Justice, 300 block of Buttonwood Ct. Aug. 14, 5:34 a.m.

• Fraud, 1500 block of Summerglow Ln, Aug. 14, 2:16 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 1300 block of W Baptist Rd, Aug. 14, 5:59 p.m.

• Theft, 200 block of W Hwy 105, Aug. 15, 10:45 a.m.