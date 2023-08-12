Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from August 2 to August 8, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Auto burglary, 2300 block Limerick Court, 10:18 a.m.
• Auto burglary, 1300 block Republic Drive, Aug. 3, 5:54 p.m.
• Theft, 500 block Middle Creek Parkway, Aug. 3, 7:11 p.m.
• Traffic accident, Bass Pro drive and Tracker Drive, Aug 4, 3:51 p.m.
• Domestic violence, 2000 block Walnut Creek Court, Aug. 5, 12:42 p.m.
• Domestic violence, 1200 block Diamond Rim Drive, Aug. 7, 7:29 p.m.
• Harassment, 11900 block Ironsides Drive, Aug. 7, 7:34 a.m.
• Assault, E. Pikes Peak Avenue and N. Nevada Avenue, Aug. 8, 9:28 a.m.
• Harassment, 1900 block Redbank Drive, Aug. 8, 2:57 p.m.
Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from August 2 to August 8, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.
• Fraud, 500 Block of N Washington St, August 3, 9:46 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 200 block of Hwy 105, August 3, 12:01 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 200 block of Hwy 105, August 3, 12:01 p.m.
• Domestic Problem, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, August 3, 4:27 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block of Monument Ridge Court, August 8, 8:59 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass, 700 block of Regan Hts, August 6, 9:32 p.m.
• Domestic Problem, 100 block of Front St., August 6, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious Activity, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, August 7, 5:59 p.m.
